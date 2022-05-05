Bio-Techne Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

TECH stock traded down $9.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.15. 357,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,536. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.33. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

