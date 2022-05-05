Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.35. 49,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 70,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $558.55 million, a PE ratio of 154.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
