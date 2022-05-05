Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.35. 49,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 70,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $558.55 million, a PE ratio of 154.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

