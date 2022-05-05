BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6179 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOGY opened at $31.09 on Thursday. BioGaia AB has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68.

Separately, SEB Equities raised BioGaia AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

