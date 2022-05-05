Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-16.00 EPS.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average of $229.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Biogen by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,252,000 after buying an additional 157,145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Biogen by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

