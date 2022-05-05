BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.10

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 11711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,036.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.