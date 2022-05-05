Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $9.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 64,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,677. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 33.61%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

