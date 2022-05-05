BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in BIT Mining by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BIT Mining by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTCM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $495.76 million during the quarter.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

