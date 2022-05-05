Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $753,172.16 and $141.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.