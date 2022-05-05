Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $185.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $72.96 or 0.00198214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,808.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00754312 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,051,020 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

