Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,231. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Hills by 124.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Black Hills by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

