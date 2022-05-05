Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Black Hills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

BKH stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $75.23. 5,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 54,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,227.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

