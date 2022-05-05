Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

BKI stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.01. The stock had a trading volume of 263,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,348. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after buying an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,860,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,066,000 after buying an additional 288,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,652,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after buying an additional 82,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

