BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $307.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

