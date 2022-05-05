BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $6,321,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 210,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 44,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,493. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

