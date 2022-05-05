BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

