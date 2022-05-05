BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 176,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,017. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $794.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

