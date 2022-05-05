Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Blade Air Mobility reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of BLDE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 23,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,621 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,985 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,814 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $4,571,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

