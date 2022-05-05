Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $213.34

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.34 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.62). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.66), with a volume of 17,506 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($3.87) price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £160.81 million and a PE ratio of 68.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.45.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

