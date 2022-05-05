Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 798 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.23. The stock had a trading volume of 71,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,070. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

