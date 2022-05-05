Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance One Day Volume Reaches $55,068.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $281,658.70 and approximately $55,068.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

