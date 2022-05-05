Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMAQ opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

