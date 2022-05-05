Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.5-$971.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.68 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. 39,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,923. Blucora has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.36 million, a P/E ratio of 123.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blucora by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blucora by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blucora by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

