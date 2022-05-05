BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $4.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

BXC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,988. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $952.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

BXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 327.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

