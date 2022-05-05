BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Up 7.2% on Earnings Beat

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.50. 7,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 152,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.
The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $4.60. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $957.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
