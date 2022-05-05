BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Up 7.2% on Earnings Beat

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.50. 7,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 152,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $4.60. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $957.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.