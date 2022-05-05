BMO Capital Markets Raises Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target to $70.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPI. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

NYSE IPI traded down $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,653. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.37. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 91.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,104. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $10,965,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.