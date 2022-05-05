BMO Capital Markets Trims AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Target Price to $27.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

AMK opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $12,256,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

