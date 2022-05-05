BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.89

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.89 and traded as high as C$15.98. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$15.98, with a volume of 3,804 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.17.

About BMTC Group (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

