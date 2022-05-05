BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $170.67 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,134,936 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $170,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.39. 4,667,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,062. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

