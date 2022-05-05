BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $78,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.88.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

