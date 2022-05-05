Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CIVB opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

