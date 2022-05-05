Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,760.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,776.31.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,103.33 on Thursday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,183.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2,324.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

