Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,783.21.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $151.19 on Thursday, reaching $2,254.52. 19,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,183.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,324.88. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marlowe Partners LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

