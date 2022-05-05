Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.
About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
