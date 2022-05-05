Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 483.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 24,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

