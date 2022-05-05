Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 6.98 ($0.09), with a volume of 27,652,297 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £32.46 million and a P/E ratio of -74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.37.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

