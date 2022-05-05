BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.68) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

LON BP opened at GBX 415.90 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.24. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24). The company has a market cap of £81.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($464.02). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

