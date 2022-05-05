BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 500 by Berenberg Bank

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.87) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.75) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.22) on Thursday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.34. The company has a market capitalization of £35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

