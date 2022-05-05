Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

BRC traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,483. Brady has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brady by 3,227.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

