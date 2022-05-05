BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.80

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 5979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

