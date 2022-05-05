Bridge Oracle Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $127.62 million and approximately $305,179.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00216179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00436839 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,316.37 or 1.82891892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

