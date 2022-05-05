BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BBIO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 2,507,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,384. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,771.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

