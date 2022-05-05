BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BBIO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 2,507,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,384. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
About BridgeBio Pharma (Get Rating)
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
