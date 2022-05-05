Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.56.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 125.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 284,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

