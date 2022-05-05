Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.56.
NYSE:BFAM opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 125.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 284,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
