BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,259. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 480.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

