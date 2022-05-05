Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.68.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,010. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $65.89.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 42,514 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Brinker International by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brinker International by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.