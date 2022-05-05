Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of BMY opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

