Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.46.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,650. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

