Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $4.69 on Thursday, reaching $30.19. 455,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,103,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.