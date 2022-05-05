Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.81.
Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.