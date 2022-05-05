Broadleaf Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.94.

Shares of GS traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.77. The stock had a trading volume of 62,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,044. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.91. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

