Broadleaf Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $26.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $396.84. 126,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $394.04 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

