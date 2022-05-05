Broadleaf Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.60.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $14.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,485. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

