Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 19,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.70. 30,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,537. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

